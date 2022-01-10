Maine Comedian, Bob Marley, Pays Homage to Late Bob Saget
Bob Marley isn't just a famous comedian here in Maine, he's popular all around the United States. Bob has been touring around the country for many years, been in multiple Hollywood movies, the Tonight Show, the Late Show and more.
Before coming back and resettling in Maine, Marley moved to Los Angeles, California for many years where he had the pleasure of working with many other big-time comics. One of those comics was the legendary Bob Saget.
Bob Saget, known primarily as 'America's Dad' on Full House, was also a stand-up comic. And many people would be surprised that the comedy of Bob Saget was very different from the family-friendly comedy he delivered on Full House as Dan Tanner.
Sadly, the world lost Saget on Sunday, January 9th, after he was found unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room. Immediately following his death, comedians and other celebrities began sharing their thoughts and well-wishes to his family.
Maine's Bob Marley said in part on his official Facebook Page,
I worked with him a lot in Los Angeles and he was always so kind, humble and hilarious.
Here's the full post from Bob, including a photo he shared of the late Bob Saget.
