Maine’s King of Comedy Bob Marley Headlining on Las Vegas Strip

He'll be at the Mirage Hotel in March! Our little boy has grown up!

Our favorite comedian will be headlining the Vegas strip! The Mirage Hotel has the Aces of Comedy with everyone from Ray Romano, David Spade, Bill Maher, Daniel Tosh, George Lopez, Tom Segura, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, Ron White, Steve Trevino, Wayne Brady, and Tim Allen.

GettyImages

Vegas won't know what hit them when Bob pulls out all the stories about Maine. In case you don't know, Bob has been a comedian for about 30 years. Most of his act revolves around being a Mainer. But you don't have to be a Mainer to get his humor - but boy, it sure makes it funnier if you are.

YouTube

He's put out 30 CDs of comedy from 1997's '3000 Shows Later' to 2015's 'Down One Nut'. Have you been meaning to go to Vegas but wanted a better reason than gambling away the family's life savings - this could be YOUR big chance!

GET TICKETS HERE TO SEE BOB MARLEY IN LAS VEGAS!

Did you know that Bob Marley was in the Guinness Book of World Records with the longest continuous stand-up routine, beating the record held by Lindsay Webb from Australia? On Thursday, September 23, 2010, he completed 40 hours of comedy continuously. The first 17 hours and 14 minutes he did without repeating any material! That's insane. The even more insane part is that some idiot broke his record by 8 minutes! David Scott on April 30, 2013, broke it with a time of 40 hours and 8 minutes. That's a wicked pissah!

These Are 45 Pictures Of What New Englanders Say Makes Them Smile