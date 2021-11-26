Police say a 56-year-old woman from Fredericton was killed Thursday night when her SUV struck a tractor-trailer in Allardville, south of Bathurst, N.B.

The Chaleur Region RCMP and emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle collision on Route 8 at around 6 p.m., according to Sgt. Roch Lizotte.

Police say the driver of the SUV, travelling south, when she apparently crossed the center line and collided with a northbound transport truck.

The woman, who was the only occupant of the SUV, died at the scene, Lizotte said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash. Police did not release the identity of either driver.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

Highway 8 south of Bathurst was closed overnight but reopened early Friday morning.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.