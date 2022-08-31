Fort Kent Man Found Alive in the Woods after Two-Day Search

An 81-year-old Fort Kent man who had been missing for over two days was found deep in the woods Tuesday afternoon and was taken to a local hospital.

The Fort Kent Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Stanley Flagg on Sunday after he was reported missing from his home on Franklin School Road. The Maine Warden Service organized an extensive aerial and ground search.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, three game wardens located Flagg – shoeless, dehydrated and disoriented – deep in the woods more than a mile from his home, according to Warden Service spokesperson Mark Latti.

Slipper provides clue to locating missing Fort Kent man

A Maine Search and Rescue Dog volunteer searcher and their canine located a slipper in the Spaulding Brook area that was confirmed to belong to Flagg, Latti said. Game Wardens James Gushee, Brandon Sperry, Preston Pomerleau and K9 Gordon were searching the area when Gushee thought he heard a voice, and saw a man stand up. The warden called out “Stanley!” and rushed towards the man, who had been sitting on a log.

Game Wardens provided Flagg with Gatorade and water and he was examined by emergency medical personnel. Flagg was talkative, but was unsure how long he had been out in the woods or how he got there.

The area where Flagg was found was approximately ¾ of a mile from his tractor, which he appeared to have abandoned before getting lost, Latti said.

He was carried out by a team of game wardens and volunteers to a waiting ambulance, and transported to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent.

Maine Warden Service Maine Warden Service loading...

Fifteen game wardens, including three Maine Warden Service K9 units, and one Warden Service airplane were leading the search for the missing man. About 30 volunteers, including two canine units from Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, assisted in the search, Latti said. University of Maine at Fort Kent Search and Rescue, Maine Forest Service, Fort Kent Police and Fort Kent Fire Department were also part of the two-day effort.

