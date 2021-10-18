How to Generate Flooring Leads: Top 26 Flooring Marketing Ideas to Get More Flooring Jobs

Every flooring contractor and flooring company depends on leads to survive—no matter where you’re located or how long you’ve been completing flooring jobs for your community. Without a dependable way to generate flooring leads, bringing in new flooring jobs and making money are impossible.

However, if you implement a digital marketing strategy that attracts new customers and regularly generates flooring leads, that’s a recipe for:

More high-paying flooring jobs

Increased revenue for you and your crew

Growth of your flooring business

We know why lead generation for flooring contractors is important, but how can you do it affordably and efficiently? The answer is digital marketing for flooring companies. If you’ve ever wondered how to get more flooring leads, follow the steps below to turn your business into a flooring lead generation machine.

1. Get More Flooring Leads With Flooring Website Design

If you don’t have a flooring website, yet, one of the best things you can do for your business is to create one. A website acts as your flooring business’s online storefront—it’s the cornerstone of your online presence and gives potential customers a place to:

Learn more about your flooring company

Read about the flooring services you provide

See your service area or store location

Get in touch with you about potential flooring jobs

Without a website, how are your potential customers going to find your business on Google? How will they know where to contact you? They won’t.

Without flooring web design, your business might as well not exist at all. The solution? Digital marketing for flooring companies. Flooring website design makes up the foundation of most flooring marketing campaigns, so don’t let your competitors leave you in the dust. Invest in flooring web design and start generating more flooring leads and flooring jobs. Townsquare Interactive can help!

2. Canvass an Area to Generate Flooring Leads

Canvassing an area to generate flooring leads might seem like an old-school marketing tactic, but consumers are more likely to work with a business when they can put a face to it. If you want to give canvassing a shot, follow these tips for the best results:

Always be polite and courteous, even if you don’t get the reaction you want.

Set a goal for each interaction: set an appointment, get their contact information, or make a sale.

Have a script ready, so you’re better prepared.

Follow up with potential customers after getting their info.

Also, make sure you have plenty of business cards to hand out!

3. Send Direct Mailers to Get Flooring Leads

Here’s another flooring advertising idea that’s stood the test of time: direct mailers. Compared to most email inboxes, old-school mailboxes are seeing a lot less action, which means your letter or postcard about the flooring services you provide is much more likely to be seen and read.

According to the Direct Marketing Association, direct mail has an average cost per lead of $51.40 for a general mailing list and $54.10 for postcards. Compare that to what you’re paying on average for leads from other sources to determine if this is a viable solution for you.

4. Use Pay-Per-Click (PPC) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

A good PPC and SEM campaign is one flooring advertising idea that’s been proven time and again to generate quality flooring leads and flooring jobs.

While Google is the most popular search engine for these types of campaigns, thanks to its widespread popularity, don’t sleep on Bing. PPC and SEM are great ways to bring in both residential and commercial flooring leads and flooring jobs.

Still on the fence? Check out these stats:

For every $1 spent in Google Ads, businesses make an average of $2.

About 41% of clicks on a search results page go to one of the top 3 paid ads.

More than 85% of people use the internet to find local flooring companies.

Visitors who come to your website via PPC or SEM are 50% more likely to make a purchase.

Sounds good, right? And with PPC, you only pay for the clicks you get, making it a great option for those on a budget.

5. Use Local SEO Services as Lead Generation for Flooring Contractors

Search engine optimization (SEO) is still king in the digital marketing space. It’s what moves your flooring business to the top of page 1 on Google and keeps it there. If your campaign is robust enough, flooring SEO alone can generate the majority of your flooring leads (but we still recommend reading the rest of these flooring advertising ideas)!

A good first step is setting up your Google My Business account. From there, you can advance to backlinking and content marketing. If you’re worried about doing it correctly, it’s always a good idea to let an expert in SEO for flooring companies get you up and running.

6. Get More Flooring Leads Through Facebook + Instagram Advertising

Still wondering how to get more flooring leads for your business? Flooring advertising on Facebook and Instagram can be a cost-effective method, provided you put the right strategy in place and know how to navigate the ad builders on these platforms. Social media marketing is often included in digital marketing for flooring companies.

You can target your ideal flooring customers by their location and other pages they’ve liked—such as your competitors’ pages.

Displaying ads to this audience has the added benefit of creating and boosting awareness of your business. If people see your logo and your ads all over the place, they’re more likely to remember you when they need flooring services in the future.

7. How to Get Flooring Leads Through Strategic Alliances

Another smart technique for lead generation for flooring contractors is to partner up with the suppliers in your area. That could be Lowe’s, Home Depot, or a mom-and-pop shop down the street. Creating a partnership means they’ll recommend you to their customers and provide a steady stream of flooring leads. It also means you’ll recommend your advertising partner to ensure the alliance is mutually beneficial. Overall, this is a flooring advertising idea worth trying.

8. Content Marketing = Great Digital Marketing for Flooring Companies

Creating content for your ideal customers is a great way to get more flooring leads. Consider writing blog posts and articles that you can post on your website, and make it easy for your audience to share that content on their social media.

Here are some topic ideas:

How to Prevent Warping of Hardwood Floors

Tips and Tricks for Choosing the Right Flooring for Your Home

What to Look for in a Good Flooring Contractor

Have another content idea? Write it down and turn it into an article to boost your flooring advertising efforts!

9. Email Marketing Is Good Lead Generation for Flooring Contractors

Email marketing is one of the oldest forms of digital marketing for flooring companies, and there’s a reason it’s stuck around for so long: it works. For every dollar you spend on email marketing, you’ll make (on average) a $40 return on your investment.

Because most flooring contractors overlook the benefits of email marketing, it’s a great flooring lead generation option for your business. For instance, businesses that stay in touch with their ideal customers via email generate 50% more sales-ready flooring leads and spend 33% less money on making sales. Not bad!

10. How to Generate Flooring Leads at Trade Shows

Attending trade shows should be high on your list of flooring advertising ideas. They not only provide plenty of solutions for lead generation for flooring contractors, but also let you observe your competition, create new business partnerships and boost brand awareness among potential customers.

To make the most of your trade show experience, make sure your booth provides something valuable to your audience, such as a freebie or another incentive, like coupons, giveaways, contests and more.

Finally, make sure you’re collecting information from visitors and following up to make the sale. Don’t forget to pass out business cards!

11. Get Flooring Advertising Ideas From Your Chamber of Commerce

If you haven’t already joined your local chamber of commerce, attend their next meeting and start networking with other local business owners. In particular, try to connect with property managers, developers and architects—they’re likely to send more flooring leads your way!

12. Give Telemarketing a Chance to Generate Flooring Leads

Though telemarketing was once a good channel for lead generation for flooring contractors, many people now block unwanted calls. However, there are still companies out there that will telemarket for you and set up appointments with potential customers. While this is a viable flooring advertising tactic, weigh the cost and benefits before committing. You might come to the conclusion that it’s more beneficial to invest in flooring website design or flooring SEO.

13. Digital Marketing for Flooring Companies Includes Reputation Monitoring

Did you know 85% of people search online to find local flooring businesses? Those same people are also researching your reputation—what are your past customers saying about the quality of your flooring jobs? Were your prices fair? Did you show up on time and do what you said you were going to do?

Offline, you can use word-of-mouth to your advantage. Ask your satisfied customers if they can think of any neighbors, friends, family, or acquaintances who might need flooring services. Give them plenty of business cards to pass around, and ask if you can put a temporary sign in their yard with your business name and phone number.

Online, list your flooring business on review websites and ask your happy customers to leave a review on Google. Doing so makes it more likely that you’ll bring in flooring leads.

14. Use Ad Retargeting for Flooring Advertising

Have you ever searched for a product online then noticed ads for it following you around the internet? That’s retargeting, and you can do it for your business, too. When a potential customer visits your flooring website and leaves without taking an action (like filling out a form or calling you), retargeting gives you another chance to convert them into a customer. They’ll see your ad as they browse the web and be reminded of your business and the services you provide. If they click the ad, they’ll be brought back to your website, where they have a second chance to turn into a customer. It helps if you’ve invested in professional flooring web design, too!

Whether you want more residential or commercial flooring leads—or both!—retargeting is a great way to keep your flooring business in front of potential customers who have already shown interest by visiting your website.

15. A Unique Selling Point Can Generate Flooring Leads

If you want to stand out from your competitors, your flooring business needs a unique selling point, or USP. That could be your level of service, your experience in the flooring industry, your competitive prices, your reputation, your stellar employees, your workmanship guarantees—anything that sets you apart. Once you’ve figured out your USP, use that selling point in your marketing materials!

If you’re not sure where to start, take a look at how your competitors are generating flooring leads. What’s their USP, and how can you beat it? What would matter more to your customers and the community you serve. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Eco-friendliness

Specialized services

Roof types

Guarantees

Level of service

Does something else set you apart from your competitors? Use it in your flooring advertising!

16. Google’s Local Service Ads Mean Lead Generation for Flooring Contractors

Google’s Local Services ads are a type of pay-per-lead ad, and they appear at the top of the search results page. They’re different from flooring SEO services, though flooring SEO can move you near the top of page one of Google, too!

These ads get about 13.8% of clicks—that means if 50 people in your area search for floorings, at least 7 of them will click one of those ads and turn into a flooring lead. How much more money would you make per month with 7 more flooring jobs?

17. Co-Market With a Relevant Business

Co-marketing means you’re teaming up with another small business to share lead generation opportunities. For example, you might want to partner up with a construction company or contractor and offer a discount to customers who use both of your services. In the end, this kind of combined marketing can lead to many more opportunities for lead generation for flooring contractors.

18. Increase Referrals to Get More Flooring Leads

Referrals are a great way to capitalize on word-of-mouth flooring advertising. Offer your existing customers an incentive to refer their friends, families and neighbors to your flooring business, and give them a discount in return. Since people are far more likely to use a business that a friend recommends to them, this is one flooring advertising idea you shouldn’t pass up.

19. Make Helpful YouTube Videos About Flooring Projects

YouTube is a popular platform, so why not use it to your advantage? Make an account (it’s free!) and start posting helpful flooring videos. The videos can document your day-to-day activities, follow a job from start to finish, or illustrate the different signs of water damage that a homeowner should watch out for. These videos will build your credibility as a flooring expert and make it easier for viewers to see that you know what you’re doing and build trust.

In the video description, include your contact information and a link to your website so they can learn more and contact you!

20. Create a Flooring Facebook Group

Having a dedicated Facebook business page for your flooring business is a must, but creating a group page for your business is a good idea, too. Post helpful content (maybe something you wrote for content marketing!) and interact with group members to start building trust and brand awareness in your audience.

21. Take Pictures of Completed Jobs

A picture can say a thousand words, so make sure you’re taking before and after photos of every flooring job you take on. It’s a great way to show the quality of your work, and it gives you great content to post on your website and social media. It’s basically free flooring advertising.

22. Use LinkedIn to Attract Commercial Flooring Leads

LinkedIn is more than a great place to establish yourself as a flooring expert and flooring business owner—it’s a great place to generate flooring leads. How? Do a search for local businesses and property managers you can connect with and talk about the flooring services you provide.

23. Hunt for Flooring Leads on Craigslist

Craigslist might seem like a dated suggestion, but tons of people still use it when they need to find someone for a flooring project. Take a quick scroll through the classifieds and see if anyone is looking for a flooring contractor. Write down their names and numbers, then get in touch with them to discuss the project they have in mind and schedule a consultation. More often than not, people searching for flooring services on Craigslist are ready to work with you and pay for your services right away.

24. Send Out Press Releases About Your Flooring Business

Press releases are a great way to share new and exciting developments about your flooring business. Are you offering a new service? How about a discount for repeat customers or those who refer their neighbors? Write a press release that outlines these new items and send it off to your mailing list to start generating flooring leads.

25. Don’t Pay for Flooring Leads if You Don’t Need To

We’ve talked about using HomeAdvisor and Angi for leads before and concluded that both should be treated carefully. While they might deliver a lot of flooring leads to your business, the quality of those leads often isn’t up to par. Whenever possible, you want to attract quality flooring leads that will turn into paying customers. All too often, lead generation services like HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List just don’t deliver on quality. You’re likely to spend your time chasing down bad leads instead of talking to good ones.

Consider investing in digital marketing for flooring companies (including flooring website design and flooring SEO) instead of wasting money on bad leads.

