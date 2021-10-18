Melissa Joan Hart Just Won $1 Million on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Melissa Joan Hart had luck on her side when she competed on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star faced off against Lacey Chabert and Tituss Burgess on the episode that aired Sunday (Oct. 17).

Hart became the first celeb to win $1 million on the show after completing a puzzle in the "Food & Drink" category. The big-winning answer was "bran muffins." She later joked that the high-fiber treat was officially her favorite food.

Hart ended the show with a grand total of $1,039,800, according to People. Her winnings were donated to a nonprofit organization called Youth Villages.

She reflected on her big win and revisited the moment it all went down on Instagram. "What an amazing feeling to know I was able to win the lucky jackpot," she wrote.

In the video, Chabert and Burgess celebrate her win and rush to give her congratulatory hugs.

Hart said Chabert is the one who told her how monumental the moment was. The actor is one of only four people to win $1 million in the franchise's history, according to The U.S. Sun.

In a voiceover, Hart revealed that she kept the confetti and $1 million chip. Pat Sajak and Vanna White signed the latter for her.

Watch the moment Hart won big below:

"I'll never forget the look on @officialvannawhite [Vanna White's] face when I won," Hart added in a second post. "What a fun way to win an incredible amount of money for charity!"

Chabert was quick to congratulate Hart in the comments section. "I’ll never forget this!!!! It was so amazing to witness," she gushed. "So happy for you and @youthvillages [Youth Villages]."

Youth Villages also celebrated the good news on Instagram. "We’re on cloud 9 right now," the organization enthused.

The U.S. Sun notes that Hart explained the goal of the organization: "They serve families and children across 23 different states in every kind of level, going through foster care and aging out of foster care especially."

"To win the million for charity was just the icing on the cake," Hart reflected on her win with USA Today. "I can't wait to see what they do with it. Because it's going to help so many kids all around the country."

She also added that no magic was involved in securing the prize money, even though it happened right around the 25th anniversary of Sabrina.

"I would like to say witchcraft was involved. But to be honest, I prayed a lot more than any kind of sorcery," Hart explained. "I literally prayed every round, especially that winning round. I'd close my eyes and say, 'God, give me focus and calm and let me just read these letters.'"