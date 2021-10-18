Meet the Maine Cabin Masters at Naples Food Drive This Weekend

Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time.

Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY that the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.

Back in 2018, Chase and Ashley appeared on The Nite Show with Danny Cashman to talk a little about what they do and how they got the gig on Maine Cabin Masters.

They will once again be part of Great Northern Docks' annual food drive in Naples and you can meet them in person on Friday, October 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. Just bring a non-perishable food item or a cash donation for the Crosswalk Community Outreach.

Maine's 16 Counties Ranked By How Much Money People Make Here's the list of every county in Maine ranked by median household income from lowest to highest.