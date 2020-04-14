Flooding in Parts of Aroostook County Closes Roads

A Flood watch remains in effect until tomorrow evening across northern Maine.

The National Weather Service says the combination of yesterday`s rainfall and extensive snow melt is causing significant runoff into areas streams and rivers.

Any ice that remains intact on the rivers in the region will likely become dislodged over the next day or two resulting in localized ice jams and possible flooding.

The Presque Isle Highway Department says the Henderson Road, through Phair Junction, from Route 1 to the Centerline Road is closed this morning due to flooding.

The Presque Isle Police posted the notice on the Facebook Tuesday morning:

Currier Road in Fort Fairfield is closed by Marshall Road due to flooding.

The Thompson Road in Caribou is also closed at this hour.

Caribou Police posted the alert on Facebook Tuesday morning:

The NWS has updated flooding information. Aroostook County Emergency Management and Aroostook County Flood Watch post regularly.