Fire that Injured Maine Firefighter was Intentionally Set

Fire that Injured Maine Firefighter was Intentionally Set

Maine State Police

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said a fire at an apartment building on Elm Street in Bangor on Thursday was intentionally set.

Fire Marshal: Bangor Fire was Intentionally Set

The Bangor Fire Department was called to the three unit apartment building at 271 Elm Street around 3:43 am.

Firefighter Injured and Two People Escaped without Injury

“Two people were in the building at the time of the fire and made it out without injury. One Bangor Fire Fighter sustained a minor burn injury while extinguishing the fire,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine State Police
loading...

Fire is Under Investigation

An investigation is ongoing involving the Fire Marshal’s Office and Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

News Updates and App Alerts

This news story will be updated when more information is released and made available to the public. The station’s app is a free download to get breaking news as it happens.

Get our free mobile app

VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money

These VHS tapes recently sold for hundreds of even thousands of dollars.

LOOK: 25 Unique Things You Need From The Upcoming Twitter Rebrand Auction

Now that Twitter has become X, it is time for a rebrand. The company is putting items with the Twitter bird logo along with an assortment of office furniture and equipment up for auction. The bidding doesn't start until Sept. 12, but you can already browse the selection which includes a repurposed Montana barn, musical instruments and some unique styles of seating.
Filed Under: fire, Intentionally Set
Categories: Articles, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From