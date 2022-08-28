15 Famous Fictional Places in New England That You May or May Not Know

It is not a new trend that fictional towns are created for television shows, movies, and novels. There are many fictional towns that we have learned to love, like Gotham City in Batman, Hogsmeade from Harry Potter, and Emerald City from "The Wizard of Oz."

There are so many towns and cities around the world, and honestly, it is hard to know which ones that you see on the screen or read about are real. Trust me, you would not be the only person to think that a town in a show you watched was real. I cannot tell you how many times I have looked up a town to visit based on a movie or show, only to realize that town does not actually exist.

New England is home to a lot of fictional places. Many of those fictional places come from the works of Maine author, Stephen King. You may have thought that the location of the known novel and movie "IT," Derry, Maine, is a real place since so many of King's novels are written there, however, it is a made-up town.

You can find a range of items, people, and things in the Fictional places in New England, anything from magic keys can be found to blood-thirsty creatures.

Keep scrolling to see some of the fictional places from movies, TV shows, and novels that reside in New England.

Do You Know These 15 Famous Fictional Places in New England? Movies, Books, and TV Shows not only allow you to escape reality, but many allow you to travel to a fictional place in New England.