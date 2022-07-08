Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Hampton, New Brunswick

Fatal Crash in Hampton, New Brunswick

The Hampton RCMP is investigating a fatal car crash after two men died in Hampton, New Brunswick on Friday morning, July 8, 2022.

Two Men Died in the Single-Vehicle Crash

The single vehicle crash occurred on Pickwauket Road around 1:00 a.m. early Friday morning. Officials said a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man died at the scene from their injuries. Both men were from Kingston, New Brunswick.

Assisting Personnel on the Scene

The first responders assisting on the scene included members of the Hampton RCMP, Hampton Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick.

Investigation into the Cause of the Crash

As part of the investigation into the cause of the crash, an RCMP collision reconstructionist was on site as well as the New Brunswick Coroners Office. Authorities said the autopsies are scheduled.

