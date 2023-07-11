When Steven Tyler Almost Moved to North Hampton, New Hampshire

Steven Tyler recently turned 75 years old. And had things gone just a bit differently, he might've celebrated the milestone at his home right here on the Seacoast.

Or so the story goes…

My dad was a Selectman in my hometown of North Hampton. After a meeting one night, he said, “Got some news for ya: Steven Tyler is thinking of buying the Fuller Mansion.”

This was news. Aside from the poet Ogden Nash and the Fullers - famous for being robbed in horseracing's most infamous scandal - North Hampton isn’t known for its celebrity culture. After snooping a bit more, I heard rumors from others that the Demon of Screamin’ was indeed linked to the "White House-By-The-Sea." And I thought if I played my cards right, I’d help him move in and become Steven Tyler’s new best friend.

Oh (yeah!), the places we’d go…

The first stop is obvious: L.L. Bean, for scarves (I'd already hung out with one rock star at Bean's, why not make it two?). Silk wouldn’t do it in our harsh New Hampshire winters (but did he actually wear them, or were they just for his microphone?).

Canobie Lake Park was next on the docket. Certainly, children would clear a path when the man who sang “Back in the Saddle” approached the merry-go-round.

And what would Steven Tyler yell as he slid down the water slides at Water Country? It would have to be “GOING DOWWaaWOWWaaWWWN!” If he ate some of their Dippin’ Dots, would someone else finally buy some? But I’d never know...

The Fuller Mansion was sold, but not to Steven Tyler (or even Todd Rundgren). Later, Dad would clarify that Steven was actually looking to buy it for a family member as a surprise. Before long, it was as if the rumor had never existed.

Years later I was writing for a TV show, and Steven Tyler was a guest. At last, I could get my answer...

Before he exited to the elevators (to go DOWWaaWOWWaaWWWN), I asked the great Steven Tyler if he had indeed bid on the famed Fuller Mansion.

His response still echoes in my ears: “Brother, I don’t know all the houses I got right now!” he said, before adding, “But I’ll tell you one thing: a fixer-upper…can be a bringer-downer!”

Then, the doors closed.

Was I almost best friends with Steven Tyler? Crazy to think about (though not as crazy as the reason they broke up...).

13 Reasons to Love Steven Tyler The rock icon and New England legend's achievements and influence go well beyond his duties in Aerosmith.