Fatal Rollover Crash on I-95, Island Falls, Maine

Two people died in a rollover accident on I-95 in Island Falls Monday afternoon around 3:30pm.

Police said 35-year-old Colleen Collins from Presque Isle was driving North on the interstate in Island Falls in a sport utility vehicle. Also in the vehicle was 62-year-old Mary Michaud and her son 42-year-old Keith Michaud both of Van Buren.

Collins lost control of the SUV and traveled off into the ditch, coming to rest in the trees before catching fire, said officials.

Collins and Mary Michaud did not survive the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene. Keith Michaud was transported to the Houlton Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Due to the extent of the damage the make and model of the vehicle is still undetermined as well as if the occupants were wearing their seat belts.

A 911 call from a passing motorist reported the car off the road with people trapped. Trooper Tim Saucier responded and investigated the incident. Also assisting at the scene were Tr. Steve Mahon, Sgt. Josh Haines, Lt. Brian Harris, Maine Forest Service, Island Falls Fire and Island Falls Ambulance.