EMO: St. John River Expected to Peak this Week

Emergency Measures officials in New Brunswick say water levels on the St. John River are expected to peak this week, but they should stay below flood levels.

EMO spokesman Geoffrey Downey says some rain is forecast, and snow is continuing to melt in the northwest of the province.

Downey says the Mactaquac Dam will likely have to release water, which could send debris downriver. He urges people to stay off the waterways with boats because of the fast moving water and debris.

The situation along the St. John River is a contrast to the record spring flooding in the last two years.