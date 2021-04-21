Body of Fredericton Man Found on Banks of St. John River
Police say the body of a 63-year-old Fredericton man was found Tuesday on the banks of the St. John River.
A spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force said the body was found by a cyclist near Hartt Island around 8:30 a.m.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, but police do not believe it was the result of a crime.
Get our free mobile app
The man's family has been notified and police are continuing their investigation.