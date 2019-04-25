Drug Take Back Day This Saturday

In an effort to reduce access and abuse of prescription drug abuse, law enforcement in Aroostook County will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The drug take back will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 10am-2pm. All 11 police departments in Aroostook County, Aroostook County Sherriff’s Office and Maine State Police Troop E are available to receive and serve as prescription disposal sites all year long.

Maine police departments collected over 27,000 pounds of medications in the last take back day held in October of 2018.

This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. They can take unused, expired or unwanted medicines, not just on National Drug Take Back days.

Medicines that go unused in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

If you have any unused or unwanted prescription drugs, please bring them to your local police department for proper disposal.