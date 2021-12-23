Law Enforcement Community Showers Mars Hill Family In Love

A difficult day

The local and reginal law enforcement and first responder communities turned out to support for the family of a former Limestone Police Chief. A funeral was held on Thursday afternoon at Central Aroostook High School in Mars Hill.

A little about Stacey

Stacey Mahan is most known for his time as police chief in Limestone for several years. In total, Mahan served the citizens of Limestone for 24 years. He was 51 years-old at the time of his death, and has spent the majority of his professional life in Aroostook County law enforcement. Stacey's impact was displayed with the large number of officers, responders, troopers, and sheriff's pouring their love and support to the Mahan family.

It was a very touching service

Officers who worked with Mahan, as well as some who grew up with him, spoke about his family first approach to life. Stacey's oldest son was able to deliver a wonderful summary of his relationship with his father and the many avenues they found to bond over. A proper tribute was given to Mahan and his family by the law enforcement community. The service was streamed with hundreds of viewers throughout the service.

Please...

There are so many people in our lives who are hurting right now for a variety of reasons. The pressures and stresses of life have been taken to new levels with the effects of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions. You can always reach out to the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112. The hotline is available 24 hours per day and 365 days a year. THAT MEANS YOU CAN CALL ANYTIME! 1-888-568-1112.