Today we recognize and show our appreciation for the men and women in uniform who help to keep law and order in our towns here in the County.

Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day which gives us an opportunity to thank all of those who have answered the call to public service that is very demanding and often not appreciative.

A few ways that you can show your support for our law enforcement would be to replace your current porch light with a blue one or wear a blue shirt or blouse.

To prove that being a law enforcement officer can be dangerous, we remember Corporal Eugene Cole, who was shot and killed along Route 2, in Norridgewock, by a suspect who was out on bond for a previous weapons charge.

To find a fallen Maine officer in an effort to honor them, you can find them here.

Again, we salute all of our men and women who don the uniform every day in an effort to keep the peace, to keep law and order and to keep our families and friends safe.