Driver Killed in Head-on Collision Near Bathurst, N.B.

A 50-year-old man from Nigadoo, N.B. died early Sunday after his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 8 between Bathurst and Allardville.

At around 12:30 a.m., the Chaleur Region RCMP, Sainte-Anne Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a head-on collision between a car and a tractor-trailer on Route 8.

Police say it appears the driver of the car, travelling northbound, crossed the center line and collided with a transport truck travelling south.

The driver, who was alone in the car, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to Corporal Stéphane Gagnon of the Chaleur Region RCMP. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation. Road conditions may have been a factor.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death. Police have not released the man’s identity.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

