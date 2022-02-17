Driver Dies in Rollover Crash in Standish, Maine

A 69-year-old man died Thursday morning following a rollover crash in Standish, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash shortly after 10:30 a.m. on the Moody Road near the Standish Transfer Station. The Sheriff’s Office said Stephen J. Nappi of Standish was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck when he lost control. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Bystanders told first responders that the driver was injured. Standish Fire/EMS had to extricate the man from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life. Nappi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Speed and alcohol are not considered factors, police say.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Standish Fire/EMS and Standish Public Works Department.

