Doja Cat has covered Hole's grunge-tastic 1998 single "Celebrity Skin" in a fresh but faithful version featuring new lyrics from composer Courtney Love herself, according to a press release. It's for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial from Taco Bell, but you can hear the full song right now. Anyone for tacos and rock with their football?

Doja Cat is the multi-faceted singer and rapper who shocked fans with a metal performance at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards. Love is the former Hole bandleader, actress and widow of Nirvana's Kurt Cobain who had a rock radio No. 1 with "Celebrity Skin" when it emerged as Hole's first single from the album of the same name.

Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals airs live from L.A. on Sunday (Feb. 13). The Halftime Show boasts performances from hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige. Some other new Super Bowl commercials will feature artists such as André 3000 and Megan Thee Stallion.

As if to make up for the lack of rock artists, music by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bon Jovi was reportedly heard blasting outside of SoFi Stadium this week, the Inglewood, Calif., venue where the two teams will square off on Sunday.

Hear Doja Cat's Hole cover and check out the Taco Bell spot below.

Doja Cat, "Celebrity Skin" (Hole Cover)

"The Grande Escape" Taco Bell Super Bowl LVI Commercial