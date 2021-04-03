Did You Know 17 States Have An “Augusta”?

Have you ever received a piece of mail that was meant for someone else in a whole different state but lives in a town with the same name as the one you live in? This happened to me recently and it got me to thinking, how many Augusta's are there in the United States?

That's when I reached out to the most reliable internet source I could think of for finding out this type of information, Wikipedia of course.

It might just shock you at how many Augusta's there are, it shocked me!

Augusta, Arkansas - Is a small city located in Woodruff County, Arkansas and according the 2010 census has a population of 2,199.

Augusta, Georgia - Is a City and a County consolidated officially being called Augusta-Richmond County. Augusta-Richmond County is the 123rd largest city in the United States with a population of 197,888 according to the 2019 census bureau.

Augusta, Illinois - Is a small village with a population of only 587. Augusta Illinois, got its name from founder Joel Catlin after he had a memorable visit to Augusta Georigia.

Augusta, Indiana - Is an unincorporated community located in Pike County, in the Township of Lockhart.

Augusta, Kansas - Is located in Butler County, Kansas. Augusta is a City with a population of 9,274.

Augusta, Kentucky - Located along the Ohio river in Bracken County, Kentucky. Augusta is well known for its hot summers with a high humidity and cool mild winters.

Augusta, Maine - The City of Augusta is the Capital of the great State of Maine with a population of 19,136 according to the 2010 census. With a population of 19,136 its the third least populated City in the United States.

Augusta, Michigan - Is a village located in Kalamazoo County. Augusta, is roughly 5 miles outside Galesburg, Michigan and has an estimated population of 885 according to the 2010 census.

Augusta, Minnesota - Is an unincorporated community located in Carver County, Minnesota. Augusta was established under the name Oberles Corners, in 1861, not changing its name to Augusta until 1883.

Augusta, Missouri - Is a small City located in the County of St. Charles, Missouri known for its many unique storefront, from blown glass to wineries and even a wood shop.

Augusta, Montana - Has a population of 309 according to the 2010 census and is located in Lewis and Clark County.

Augusta, New Jersey - Is located in Sussex County, New Jersey and is an unincorporated community. Augusta, New Jersey is also the home of the New Jersey State fair.

Augusta, New York - Augusta, is located in Oneida County, New York and was settled by a man named Gunn back in 1793.

North Augusta, South Carolina - Is a city located in two separate South Carolina counties, Edgefield and Aiken with a population of approximately 21,348 according to the 2010 census.

Augusta County, Virginia - Has a population of 73,750 according to the 2010 census. Augusta County, Is second largest county in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Augusta, West Virginia - Is located in Hampshire County, West Virginia and is an unincorporated community with a population of 4,728 according to the 2000 census.

Augusta, Wisconsin - Was formally called Ridge Creek, but in 1856 the town was renamed to Augusta, after Augusta, Maine. The City of Augusta is located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin.

Thank you Wikipedia, for helping me and hopefully you, learn so many fun and interesting facts about all 17 Augusta's in the United States!

