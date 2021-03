A Hall-of-Famer put his stunning New York lakeside castle back on the market for a discounted price.

Derek Jeter recently listed his giant home in Greenwood Lake, NY -- which is located in the Hudson Valley region -- for sale. We have a sneak peak into the property, which you can own at a discounted price of just $12.75 million.

PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price