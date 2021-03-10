A Taylor Swift Mural Is in the Works in Nashville

After Taylor Swift's removal from a country-themed, all-star mural outside of downtown Nashville's Legend's Corner sparked controversy, mural designer Tim Davis explained that he hoped to eventually be able to give the country-turned-pop-superstar her own dedicated artistic rendering.

Now, Davis tells TMZ that he's planning a mural dedicated solely to Swift, revealing that he got to work on the design shortly after removing the singer from her spot on the Legend's Corner mural. She was replaced with an artistic rendering of Brad Paisley.

The artist adds that his new design features a "stained glass" aesthetic, representing Swift's pop leanings, as well as her country roots. According to a mock-up provided by Davis, the mural will also feature a guitar in the background, as well as an oversized blue butterfly and glittery matching jewel.

Well before he got to work on the mural, Davis established a GoFundMe page dedicated to making the Swift-centric art piece happen. He's been vocal about his desire to keep a place for the megastar in Music City, despite painting her out of the all-star downtown mural: After all, Swift broke down barriers, set records and cleared major milestones during her time as a country artist, even winning the Country Music Association's coveted Entertainer of the Year trophy twice (in 2009 and 2011) and becoming the first woman to ever win prestigious Pinnacle Awards at the 2013 CMA Awards ceremony.

But with Swift transitioning out of the genre in favor of a broader musical focus, it's debatable whether she still belongs on a mural honoring the genre's legacy, with artists like Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash also depicted in the all-star spread. When he began the mural's overhaul late in 2020, Davis clarified that it was the bar owner's decision — not his — to remove Swift's image from the picture, adding that some country fans disapproved of her inclusion, according to USA Today.

"I have heard many complaints here in Nashville about Taylor being on the wall with country legends since she is currently focused mainly on pop," he reasoned. "Some inebriated bar hoppers have spit on her image specifically, feeling betrayed by her venture from country. I guess this is to be expected, but by [and] large, the people of Nashville love her, as do I."

On the other hand, many of Swift's fans were disappointed to see her image painted over, not only because of the singer's lasting impact on the country genre and Nashville, but also because she was one of only a small handful of women who earned a spot on the mural to begin with. Lynn, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire are the only other female artists to remain in the mural, with women making up just four (now three) of the artists represented.

However, Davis has also hints that the Legend's Corner mural will soon feature three additional country stars, including an as-yet-unnamed female artist already sketched out to the far right of the mural, between Parton and Garth Brooks.

