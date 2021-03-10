Maine Man Starts GoFundMe to Buy Truck Used In Transformers Movie

To say that Ben Santos from Sumner, Maine, is a Transformers fan understates his passion for the toys that are "More than meet the eye." As the organizer of the Great Falls Comic Expo, he made sure to book an Optimus Prime replica to the show. He was probably just as excited to see it as the kids were.

Ben is such a fan, that he still has his original Optimus Prime G1(Generation 1) toy from his childhood. Now he wants to purchase the exact truck that was used in a scene from the Transformers movie Bumblebee and has some noble plans of what to with it. The truck is a 1987 Cummins Big Cam and is the model of truck the Optimus Prime G1 toy was modeled after.

Ben has set up a GoFundMe to raise the money needed to buy the $20,000 truck that is for sale in Seward, North Carolina. Just like the movie Optimus Prime that tours across the country, Ben wants to bring that same joy with this truck.

"My goal of having Optimus is to bring hope, joy, and inspiration to people from all over," Ben writes on the GoFundMe page. "I would love to make appearances at schools, children's hospitals, and non-profit events across New England and the country when possible. If successful, once the rig is ready to go and making appearances anyone who contributed is invited to come get their picture taken in the cab!"

I've seen first hand the excitement on kid's faces when they see Optimus Prime in real life. It's clear the impact this has on them.

If you'd like to donate, the GoFundMe link is below. If the truck is unable to be purchased by Ben, all donations will be refunded.

