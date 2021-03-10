The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced this week that the State of Maine will provide free transportation to those who need help getting to vaccination centers. This is a really great development for Mainers, especially elder Mainers.

Here are the guidelines for the free transpo:

There is a free transportation option for Maine residents who have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic appointment and...

- are unable to drive

- lack reliable transportation

- or are otherwise unable to travel to their appointment

Just over 20% of Maine's population has gotten one shot. Just over 11% have gotten both. Shipments are expected to really ramp up at the end of this month.

"This new help with transportation removes another obstacle facing at-risk Maine people who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19," said Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine CDC. "It's a welcome addition as we continue to work to add vaccination options."

According to the DHHS: Individuals must have a vaccination appointment before requesting a ride. Rides will be provided to and from the appointment. These may be shared rides so DHHS can provide transportation to as many people as possible, and face masks will be required. DHHS can provide transportation for appointments that are scheduled Monday through Saturday from 7:00 am - 4:00 pm. At least 48 hours before the vaccine appointment, individuals should call 1-855-608-5172 to reserve a ride and should have the following information ready: Date and time of appointment

Name, address, and phone number of the facility where they are receiving the vaccination

