The Maine Golf Course That Calls Two Countries its Home

Warmer March temperatures already have me thinking of life after snow. So of course, that means it's almost golf season.

With it almost being golf season, I have already started looking at some courses I would love to play that I haven't had a chance to yet. One of the top courses on that list is the Aroostook Valley Country Club in Fort Fairfield.

This may not be a course on every golfer's radar, but it should be. Actually, it may be the most unique course in the entire state, or even the country.

What's interesting about Aroostook Valley isn't a signature hole, a certain view, or meal at the turn. It's the fact that it calls two countries its home.

Along with the clubhouse, the course itself is in Canada. A few arrant tee shots could end up in Maine, but it's a Canadian 18. The clubhouse was strategically built in Canada, so folks could enjoy a cocktail or two after their round...even during the US Prohibition.

The American side has the pro shop, parking lot, and the all-important entrance. This became a big issue during the height of the Covid Pandemic, when the border crossing was closed. Canadians couldn't legitimately play a course that was actually in Canada.

The course has had its share of history, including hosting legendary golfers Sam Sneed and Babe Didrikson Zaharias, and hosting numerous tournaments throughout the years.

While Aroostook County Country Club doesn't get the fanfare that other Maine courses do, it does holds its own uniqueness and has created quite a demand from golfers statewide. Here's a closer look at this Northern Maine...and Western New Brunswick gem.

It's an International Experience at this Northern Maine-Western Canada Golf Course Right on the border of Northern Maine and Southwestern New Brunswick, Canada lies a unique plot of land.

The Aroostook Valley Country Club is an 18-hole golf course that calls two countries its home. The course and the clubhouse sit in Canada, while the parking lot, pro shop, and entrance lie in Maine.

It's truly an international round of golf at AVCC.