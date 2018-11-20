‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Winner Revealed: See Twitter’s Angriest Reactions

Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones were crowned the winners of season 27 of Dancing With the Stars.

Twitter users were taken aback by the final outcome of the competition and didn't hold back their frustrations. Many felt that Bones, who consistently found himself in the bottom of the leaderboard throughout the competition, wasn't deserving of the Mirror Ball trophy.

One viewer joked on social media that they felt "personally victimized" by the Dancing With the Stars finale outcome. Another questioned how it was possible that Bones won "over three other people that completely outdanced [SIC] him."

"Wow. I am done with #DWTS. The show needs to put more weight on the judges' votes for it to be taken seriously again," an outraged Dancing With the Stars fan said on Twitter.

"Just to recap...here's the look on every finalists face when @mrBobbyBones was announced the winner of #DWTS...," another said, sharing pictures of shocked season 27 losers.

Bones and Burgess managed to score all eights for their first dance of the finale and tens across the board in their second – both season highs for the pair. Still, they were the lowest scoring duo in the season 27 finale.

In the finale, however, it's not always the highest score that takes top position. Judges rankings are combined with viewer votes to determine the overall winner and that, it seems, was Bones and Burgess' saving grace.

Most viewers were rooting for Dancing With the Stars cast members Milo Manheim, Evanna Lynch and Alexis Ren to take the title. Lynch, 27, and partner Keo Motsepe appeared to have the competition in the bag, scoring a perfect 30 out of 30 for both their final dances.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba even called the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows actress "the most improved by far." Meanwhile Len Goodman called their second of two dances "the cherry on the cake." However, Lynch and Motsepe weren't able to get enough fans to rally behind them to win Dancing With the Stars.

They weren't the only ones to get perfect scores in the finale and lose. Ren and partner Alan Bersten got a 30 out of 30 for their Freestyle performance to Avril Lavigne's "Head Above Water" while Manheim and partner Witney Carson got perfect scores for both their last dances.

"Congratulations to the real, hardworking, deserving winners of #DWTS," one user said on Twitter, sharing photos of Manheim with Carson and Lynch with Motsepe.

None of the Dancing With the Stars season 27 judges has weighed in on the finale upset. Bones and Burgess, however, have been reveling in their victory.

"Woke up and it's still real," the professional dancer captioned a recent Instagram photo of her and her partner.

Bones, 38, shared an equally excited post of his own on the photo-sharing site, writing that he was feeling "grateful" after the finale. The comments on both his and Burgess' posts have been largely kind.

"Grateful for many things right now. Grateful for you that's seeing this. Grateful for her. Grateful for the experience. Grateful for this mirrorball. And grateful for this picture," he captioned a sweet shot of him looking at Burgess, both holding their trophies at their sides.

Fans have been calling for a change to the Dancing With the Stars finale vote weighing for several seasons now. No word on whether ABC plans to make alterations for season 28 or not.