After only three weeks on Dancing With the Stars, Carole Baskin has been eliminated.

On Monday (September 28) the Tiger King star performed a lackluster samba routine to “Circle of Life” from The Lion King with her partner Pasha Pashkov for Disney Night.

Despite their commitment to the on-going cat theme, the duo received embarrassingly low scores for their dance.

"I am stunned. I actually have never ever seen a samba like this," judge Bruno Tonioli admitted. "If you were dancing with the Brooklyn Bridge you could get more bounce. You just walked through it. Samba needs bounce and energy. You cannot sleepwalk through it."

The judges dished out a 5, 4 and a 3 for the performance, totalling 12 points, which was six points behind the next lowest dance of the evening.

Baskin and Pashkov have stayed consistently at the bottom of the leaderboard during their time on the show and just skirted elimination last week.

"I don't feel shocked at all," Baskin told ET about her elimination after Monday's episode. "The people who stayed on the show can really, really dance, and that's what the show is all about."

"I'm thankful that Dancing With the Stars gave me the opportunity for getting the message out there about big cats," the animal activist shared. "So I've accomplished everything I came here to do."

