Carole Baskin Comes Out as Bisexual

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens: Carole Baskin has publicly announced that she is bisexual.

In a conversation with LGBTQ+ news website Pink News, the Tiger King star revealed that she discovered her sexuality during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

“I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband,” the 59-year-old animal rights activist said.

“I was engaged to a psychologist, and that was his entire field, dealing with the LGBT+ community. It was during the period when AIDS was just wreaking havoc around the world, and people were losing their loved ones, and so I became very close to people in that community then,” Baskin explained.

"It was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men," she continued.

"I was always very male-oriented in the things I did … I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on," the big cat enthusiast recalled of her childhood.

She added, "As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors or anything."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant has been married to Howard Baskin for 16 years. She was previously married to Don Lewis, who vanished in 1997 and was later declared dead.