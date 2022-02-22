Daigle & Delisle Lead Fort Kent Over Calais; Full Reap & More

The #1 team in Class C takes their turn

The #1 Fort Kent Warriors were ready to hit the floor at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday afternoon against the #8 Calais Blue Devils

Fort Kent cruised by Central Aroostook in the preliminary round last week, and the Calais got to Bangor by defeating the Hodgdon Hawks in the 8/9 matchup played on the Blue Devils home court.

1st Quarter

The intensity was high between the two teams throughout the first half and both were hustling trying to will their teams to a win. Fort Kent found that Ethan Daigle had the hot hand early on and they made sure to get him the basketball. Daigle knocked down (3) three-point field goals in the first quarter on his way to 13 points total in the quarter. Austin Delisle scored 4 points for the Warriors. Jace Cook scored 3 points for Calais with Jeremy Turner, Evan Gillespie, and Matthew Dana scoring 2 points apiece. At the end of the first the score Fort Kent 17 Calais 9

2nd Quarter

Daigle's hot shooting continued as he hit (2) three-point field goals in the second quarter and the Warriors established Delisle's presence as he led the team with 9 points in the quarter. Drew Deschaine added 3 points for Fort Kent. Turner led the Calais offense scoring 5 points with Cook adding 4 points. Kaden Small scored 3 points for the Blue Devils with Gillespie and Alex Richard scoring 2 points apiece. Going into halftime the score Fort Kent 35 Calais 25

3rd Quarter

Calais could not stop the Daigle and Delisle offensive combination in the third quarter. Daigle drilled (2) more three-point shots for his 6 points in the quarter and Delisle drove the lane to get his 6 points for the Warriors. Evan Deschaine went 1-2 from the free-throw line for Fort Kent. Jace Cook scored 4 points for Calais with Jacob Sockabasin, Gillespie, and Small scored 2 points apiece. At the end of the third quarter the score Fort Kent 45 Calais 35

4th Quarter

The Warriors were able to maintain control of the game to close out the Blue Devils, showing why they are the top seed in the Class C tournament. Sockabasin scored 4 points for Calais and finished the game with 6 points. Calais was led by Jace Cook's 11 points. Austin Delisle scored 7 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high of 28 points. Ethan Raymond scored 2 points in the fourth quarter for Fort Kent. Ethan Daigle made (7) three-point field goals and finished with 25 points for the Warriors. The final score Fort Kent 59 Calais 39

Fort Kent will play Dexter in the semi-final round on Friday night.