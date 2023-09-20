Crews Battle Fire at Former Houlton International Building

A converted hangar at the Houlton International Airport was destroyed by a fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters Battled the Blaze for Hours

The Houlton Fire Department and firefighters from other towns battled the blaze at the old Houlton International Building. Crews were on the scene for several hours and into early Wednesday morning, according to WAGM News.

Businesses Directly Affected by the Fire

The building is home to local businesses including HSC Auctions, Tiny Homes of Maine, Murdock's Reefer Madness and Family Roots, a medical marijuana company.

Cause of Fire is Under Investigation

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Updates to this news story will be posted to social media when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news alerts sent to your smartphone.

