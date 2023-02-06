Central Aroostook Wins Class D Cheering Championship, Bangor Christian 2nd
The Central Aroostook Panthers Cheering Team won the Class D Cheering Championship at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th. The Bangor Christian Patriots came in 2nd.
The order of the 8 teams were
- Central Aroostook 59.8
- Bangor Christian 40.5
- Penquis 40.4
- Machais 35.8
- Woodland 34.9
- Boothbay 34.3
- Narraguagus 30.1
- Fort Fairfield 23.0
The teams will now compete in the State Cheering Championships at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 11th.
