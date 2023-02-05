How to Keep Your Pets Safe During Cold New England Weather

We may not be getting the snow we expected, but at least we still have to stay inside!

Sorry, but there aren’t many positives to the frighteningly cold weather set to hit the region this weekend. But before you settle in to binge-read the greatest Stephen King book, consider your family members who have to venture outdoors.

You know, your pets.

Unless they use litter boxes or you’ve trained them to use the toilet (which likely makes staying indoors your norm anyway), they’re gonna need to go out. But as is the case with humans, the looming arctic blast can pose a serious threat to dogs, cats, and other domestic animals.

In addition to limiting their time outdoors as much as possible, there are other steps to take to keep your pets safe.

KEEP AN EYE ON HOW THEY LOOK OUTSIDE…AND INSIDE

According to the Red Cross, you can do as much to help your dog from the frigid temperatures while they’re inside as you can while they’re in the cold. Wipe their paws with a towel before they lick them, causing irritations. Also, dry your dog’s coat off with a towel if they get wet while outdoors.

BE MINDFUL OF HARMFUL PLACES AND SUBSTANCES

In this weather, many humans use antifreeze. However, we also know not to lap it up. Cats, meanwhile, may hide beneath your car or underneath your hood for warmth. So, it’s best to check underneath your vehicle to make sure nobody’s napping, or honk if you want to be safe and make a fun TikTok.

WATCH CLOSELY FOR ANY ABNORMAL BEHAVIOR

If your pet is moving slower than usual or shivering even after being inside for an extended period of time, they might have hypothermia. In the event your pet shows any symptoms of hypothermia or frostbite, contact your veterinarian immediately.

For more info and a complete list, visit the American Red Cross.

