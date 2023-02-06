Mainers Got Creative On Social Media During The Cold Snap

Being trapped indoors most of the weekend, made Mainers hit up TikTok and Reddit!

With wind chills at times hitting the -45 mark throughout parts of Maine over the weekend, it gave us all a little more time than usual to putter around the house.

Of course anytime that we have a major weather event like this, people have plenty to say about it on social media. So, Mainers took to TikTok, Reddit, Twitter, and Facebook, to voice their displeasure over the frigid cold that made things downright miserable to about a 36 hour period.

Some were angry, some took photos of things freezing, and one dude did a little dance to keep warm, during what has to be the coldest weekend I can ever remember.

Cheer up, temps will warm up into the 40's this week, and WABI TV 5's Todd Simcox, told us that he doesn't see any brutally cold conditions in our near future!