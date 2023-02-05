The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival

One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.

It only makes sense, as it is one of the state's major exports, that we'd have a festival centered around lobsters!

Yes, every year, the Maine Lobster Festival takes over the Town of Rockland with food, live music, and fun.

The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival

This year's festival is scheduled to take place between Wednesday, August 2nd and Sunday, August 6th.

As in years past, most of the action will take place in Rockland's Harbor Park, right off Main Street in Rockland. According to the event website, there is free parking at South Elementary School (30 Broadway, Rockland, ME) and Oceanside High School (400 Broadway, Rockland, ME). And, they have free shuttles that run between those locations.

Food At The Festival

It wouldn't be the Maine Lobster Festival without lobster to eat, would it. This event serves up more than just boiled lobster. The cooks at the Lobster Cafe, located inside the main eating tent, are using Maine's favorite crustacean in all kinds of creative ways. They have Lobster Rolls, Lobster Mac’n Cheese, Lobster Bisque, Lobster Stuffed Risotto Balls, and more.

What about blueberries? Yep, they have those, too. Thursday morning through Sunday morning they'll be serving up a blueberry pancake breakfast. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk, etc.

And, just like many coastal Maine towns, Rockland is home to a bunch of great restaurants.

The Parade

One of the biggest parades in the state, the Maine Lobster Festival parade will get kicked off at 10 AM on Saturday, August 5th

The International Great Crate Race

One of the festival's signature events, the race has competitors running across a strung together series of floating lobster crates. It appears the race is scheduled to take place on the Sunday of the festival.

Live Music

There is live music every day of the festival. Some of the highlights include Paddy Mills, Jim Gibson, students from the Midcoast Music Academy, the Elton John tribute Yellow Brick Road, The Who tribute Magic Bus, and local favorite country band 12 OC.

Get more details about the festival HERE and you can learn more about what the Rockland, Camden, and Penobscot Bay area has to offer visitors HERE