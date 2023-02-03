Crews Battle Fire on Industrial Street in Presque Isle

Fire crews battled a wind-whipped fire Friday afternoon on Industrial Street of Presque Isle.

The Presque Isle Fire Department responded shortly after 1:00 p.m. to 32 Industrial Street. Firefighters arrived to find the roof of the commercial building already collapsed. Presque Isle Police blocked off the street as thick smoke billowed through the area. There were no injuries reported.



Crews from Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman, Easton and Caribou were providing mutual aid. Emergency responders were contending with temperatures that plummeted to around 15 below and wind chills near -40.

The State Fire Marshall's Office was called to the site to investigate.

attachment-Industrial street fire

We will update this post as we receive further information.