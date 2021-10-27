5 Celebrities Who Starred as Themselves in Horror Movies

Halloween is right around the corner, which means now is the perfect time to binge a couple classic horror films. Movies such as the Halloween franchise, Us and Midsommar will never go out of style, and that’s because so many people enjoy the panic-inducing intrigue of slashers or the blood-pumping anxiety brought on by a slow-burning thriller.

Actors such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Patrick Wilson, Neve Campbell and countless others have made a name for themselves as staples in horror cinema, whether they’re veritable scream queens and scream kings, or just recurring faces in the genre.

While there will always be some terrifying mainstays in the genre, other actors have made brief cameos in beloved horror movies. Some of those cameos have even found said actors playing themselves, from Channing Tatum’s run as a sex slave version of himself in This Is the End or Jennifer Tilly’s very meta turn as herself in Seed of Chucky.

Below, here’s a list of five actors who played themselves in cult-classics over the years.