The long-promised third Ghostbusters film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, got pushed back to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic — but the pandemic has also now given us a very rare reunion of almost all of the surviving members of the original cast. They appeared on Josh Gad’s YouTube show Reunited Apart, which has previously hosted socially-distanced reunions featuring the stars and creators of movies like Back to the Future, The Goonies, Splash, and The Lord of the Rings, and raises money for worthwhile causes. This week, the show gave more than $125,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, a group working to ending mass incarceration in the U.S.

The Ghostbusters reunion featured stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts, along with director Ivan Reitman and his son Jason Reitman, who is directing Ghostbusters: Afterlife. You get to hear Annie Potts bust out her Janine voice, you get to hear how Ray Parker Jr. describe the creation of the film’s classic theme song (and then play it on guitar too), and you get to see Bill Murray describe the first time he read the Ghostbusters. (“This is the best thing I’ve seen!”) There’s even a surprise appearance by William Atherton, who played the Ghostbusters’ despicable nemesis, Walter Peck.

Watch the entire show below:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to be released to theaters on March 5, 2021.