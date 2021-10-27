Bill Murray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It looks like it may actually happen. Murray himself spilled the beans about an upcoming Marvel role in an interview with a German newspaper, revealing that he took a part in the upcoming Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s not that Murray is a huge fan of the old issues of Tales to Astonish or loves characters who shrink. Instead, he explained that he’s a fan of Ant-Man director Peyton Reed.

Here’s Murray’s quote from Frankfurter Allgemeine (via Deadline), which says that not only did he take the role, he’s already filmed his part:

I recently made a Marvel movie. I probably can't tell you about it, but it doesn't matter. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project of all things. But for me it was very clear: I got to know the director – and I really liked him a lot. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleading story "Bring It On – Girls United" he made a film years ago that I think is damn good. So I accepted, even though I'm not otherwise interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor.

Prior to his work on the Ant-Man franchise, Peyton Reed was the director of the original Bring It On, among other motion pictures.

Quantumania once again stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the two title roles. The rest of the cast includes Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as the original Wasp, Kathryn Newton as Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie, and Jonathan Majors as Kang, reprising his role as the time-traveling villain from Loki. As for who Murray might be playing ... I have absolutely no idea. My guess is it’s not a well-known Marvel character. Either that, or the new Iron Man.

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to open in theaters on July 28, 2023.

