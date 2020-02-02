Bill Murray Returns to ‘Groundhog Day’ in Amazing Super Bowl Ad

This year, the Super Bowl falls on a very special day. February 2 is...

... Groundhog Day.

Kudos to whoever at Jeep’s advertising agency put that together — and then realized that made this year’s Super Bowl the perfect forum for a new commercial inspired by the classic 1993 comedy Groundhog Day. The spot that aired reunites poor Phil Connors — played by Bill Murray, of course — and his old pal Ned Ryerson — played by Stephen Tobolowsky. In the film, Phil was forced by mysterious forces to relive Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania hundreds, if not thousands of times.

At the end of the film, Phil finally becomes a good man and earns enough karmic currency to break free from Groundhog Day’s grip. But ... well, let’s check in with Phil in 2020...

For point of comparison, here’s one of Phil and Ned’s scenes from the original Groundhog Day, directed by the late, great Harold Ramis:

It’s a pretty impressive recreation, at least until Phil and the groundhog start going off-road in a Jeep. There are a lot of good Super Bowl spots, but for film fans, this is going to be a very hard one to top.