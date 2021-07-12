Carleton County Man Dies in ATV Crash

An all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in the Florenceville-Bristol area claimed the life of a 60-year-old Glassville man.

Western Valley RCMP say a caller reported finding the man and the ATV on the side of a trail in Carlow just after 3:30 p.m. The RCMP and the Florenceville-Bristol Fire Department responded the crash.

The River Valley Sun reports the initial investigation indicates the driver swerved to avoid a deer on the trail. The man, who RCMP did not identify, died at the scene.

More Carleton County news:

WEEKEND FIRES DESTROYS BUNGALOW IN COLDSTREAM

A fire late Friday night destroyed a home in Coldstream, New Brunswick and displaced two adults.

Firefighters were called to the single-storey house on McBurney Road and remained on the scene for several hours. The home was a total loss. There were no injuries in the blaze.

Canadian Red Cross spokesman Dan Bedell said volunteers from Woodstock were helping the two adults with emergency lodging, food and other basics.

Coronaviris Update:

NEW BRUNSWICK HAS GONE NEARLY A WEEK WITH NO NEW CASES OF COVID-19

Sunday marked the sixth consecutive day without a new case of COVID-19 in the province. New Brunswick Public Health reported the active case count remains at six.

Currently, nearly 50 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to public health officials. Nearly 80 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order. New Brunswick is in Phase 2 on the path to Green.