Carleton County Man Dies After His Motorcycle Collides With Car

The West District RCMP is investigating a collision between a car and a motorcycle Saturday evening that claimed the life a 33-year-Carleton County man.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash shortly after 6 p.m. in Carlow, just outside Bath, N.B. The motorcyclist, Michael Allen MacDougall of Beechwood, was taken to Upper River Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car was alone in the vehicle and wasn't hurt, according to the RCMP. There's no word on the cause of the collision.