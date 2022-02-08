Caribou’s Deprey Is Big East POTW; 9 County Athletes Recognized

9 Aroostook County Athletes Gain Recognition

Big East Basketball announced the weekly awards for the conference as the regular season is coming to an end this week. Once again, several players from Caribou, Houlton, and Presque Isle girls' and boys' teams received recognition for their outstanding play.

Madelynn Deprey Player of The Week!

Caribou Vikings star freshmen Madelynn Deprey has been selected as the Big East Player of the Week in their week 8 awards. Deprey averaged just over 22 points per game and 11 rebounds per game in Caribou's three contests last week, including a 30-point performance in a victory over Orono. Madelynn's performance has placed the Vikings at #8 in Class B North, with point-worthy games left against rival Presque Isle and Washington Academy.

1 more Viking and 2 Wildcats Make Honor Roll

Deprey's teammate Selena Savage was named to the weekly honor after a week that saw her average 10.3 points per game (ppg), 5.6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal per game. Faith Sjoberg of Presque Isle averaged 21 ppg, 3.5 assists, 8 rebounds, and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats. Her teammate Anna Jandreau made the honor roll with 16 ppg, 3.5 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2.5 steals.



5 County Boys Make Honor Roll

Caleb Solomon was a beast for the Houlton Shires last week and his 16.25 ppg, 3 assists, 6.5 rebounds, and 1 steal per game earned him a spot on the weekly honor roll. Solomon's teammate Isaiah Gentle held averages of 10.75 ppg, 3.5 assists, and 3.25 steals per game, to earn the honor roll nod. Presque Isle had 3 players named to the honor roll for the week. Senior captain Xavier McAtee averaged 11 ppg, 8.5 rebounds per game, and 4.5 assists in a two-game week for the Wildcats. Malachi Cummings averaged 15.5 ppg, 8.5 rebounds, 7 assists per game, and 1.5 steals, while teammate Noah Yarema put up 15.5 ppg and 4.5 rebounds per game.





Bangor is around the corner

Congratulations to the Aroostook County athletes for their honor and we are hoping you all have much more success with your teams as the postseason in high school basketball approaches.

