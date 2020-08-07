Caribou Woman Arrested Driving Stolen SUV; Drug Possession

A Caribou woman faces several charges after police she they found her driving a stolen SUV with several kinds of drugs in her possession.

Caribou police pulled over a black 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Washburn Street Monday that had been reported stolen in Presque Isle.

Behind the wheel was 29-year-old Veronica Lopez of Caribou. Officers allegedly found LSD, heroin, fentanyl , methamphetamine and Ritalin after searching Lopez and the vehicle.

She was arrested and charged with theft, operating after having her license revoked, attaching false plates and five counts of drug possession.

She was taken to jail and later released on bail. Caribou Police say Lopez is due back in court on October 1.