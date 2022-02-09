Caribou Stuns Presque Isle In Upset; Full Recap, Scoring & Photos

As heard on 101.9 The Rock

The Caribou Vikings boys hosted their rival the Presque Isle Wildcats on Wednesday night, closing out a 4-game evening between the two schools. Presque Isle came into the game with a 9-7 record and #5 in the Class B North heal point standings. The Wildcats were slotted between #4 Old Town and #6 Winslow, not far behind in the heal points. It remains to be seen, but it appears that Presque Isle may have been hurt by Winslow canceling a trip up to play the Wildcats for the second time this season. That game will not be made up and Presque Isle's divisor will now be 17, instead of 18.

Jeff Clockedile Jeff Clockedile loading...

Caribou is the two-time defending Class B State Champions and has been developing young talent throughout a difficult 3-13 season. Coach Kyle Corrigan has done a fantastic job in bringing the young Vikings squad along, and they will be back in the mix again very soon with him at the helm.

Jeff Clockedile Jeff Clockedile loading...

1st Quarter

Presque Isle jumped on the young Vikings sprinting out to a 7-2 lead early led by Malachi Cummings who scored 8 points in the quarter. After a timeout, Caribou was able to claw their way back into a competitive game. Noah Yarema and Xavier McAtee scored 4 points each in the opening quarter for Presque Isle with Jack Buck scoring 2 points. Braeden Sargent hit (2) three-point shots to score 6 points for Caribou with Liam Dee scoring 4 points, and Wesley Lapointe and Avery Thibodeau each scoring 2 points. Presque Isle held an 18-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Jeff Clockedile Jeff Clockedile loading...

2nd Quarter

McAtee and Yarema were able to dominate the play in the second quarter for Presque Isle, with each of them scoring 7 points in the second quarter. Jackson Maynard added 2 points of his own, as the Caribou defense began to cause frustration for the Wildcats offense. Braeden Sargent, Kaymen Sargent, and Ari Plante each made a three-point field goal for Caribou. Thibodeau scored 5 points of his own in the quarter, as Presque Isle would go into halftime leading 34-28.

Jeff Clockedile Jeff Clockedile loading...

3rd Quarter

Caribou's defense held Presque Isle scoreless in the first 4 minutes of the third quarter as frustration started to build for the Wildcats. Avery Thibodeau led the Vikings offensive attack scoring 5 points and dishing out 3 beautiful assists in the quarter. Braeden Sargent made his fourth three-point shot of the game, and Lapointe and Reece Cavagnaro scored 2 points apiece. Cummings ended the Presque Isle scoring drought with his 2 points, while Yarema scored 4 points to lead the Wildcats. McAtee scored 2 points and Braydon Castonguay hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to end the quarter. Despite the Wildcats' struggles on offense, they would go into the fourth quarter with a 45-40 lead.

Jeff Clockedile Jeff Clockedile loading...

4th Quarter

Sometimes to pull off the big upset teams need to get a performance they didn't see coming and for the Vikings that player was freshman Tristan Robbins. Coach Corrigan put the freshmen in a big spot and he delivered 6 points in the quarter along with several rebounds and endless energy for the Vikings. Kaymen Sargent knocked down a huge three-point shot late in the quarter as he scored 5 points in the quarter. Caribou's defense frustrated the Wildcats who never got an offensive flow established. Foul trouble mounted for Presque Isle when Yarema picked up 3 fouls in a 90 second span. He would eventually foul out and finish the game with 15 points. Cavagnaro scored 4 points in the quarter for Caribou, with Plante also scoring 4 points and Thibodeau making (3) free-throws. Braeden Sargent scored 2 points and finished the game with 14 points.

Jeff Clockedile Jeff Clockedile loading...

Caribou was able to match the Presque Isle energy and outlast the Wildcats. Cummings scored all 7 of his fourth quarter points on free-throws while McAtee added 4 points. Both Cummings and McAtee finished the game with 17 points. The total team effort from the Vikings gave Caribou a 65-57 win. Avery Thibodeau finished the game with 15 points of his own.

Up Next:

The Caribou Vikings (4-13) will close out their regular season by hosting Washington Academy, and they will be traveling for a preliminary game next week. Presque Isle (9-8) will now wait to see how the heal point's work out to determine their preliminary round opponent.