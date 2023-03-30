Caribou Man Arrested after Drugs & Loaded Gun Seized
The Caribou Police Department have arrested a 42-year-old Caribou man for aggravated drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon + other charges.
Large Quantity of Drugs Seized and Loaded Gun Located
Officers were called to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a local business on March 23 around 9:21 pm. K9 Officer Kegan McPherson located a large amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in the 2014 GMC Sierra. A loaded handgun was also found and seized.
Multiple Charges
Mikel Cameron was taken into custody and charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule w drugs x 2 (Class A crimes), unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs (Class B crime) illegal possession of firearm by a felon (Class C crime), oui drugs refusal (Class D crime) and operating a motor vehicle after suspension (Class E crime).
Officer Doug Bell assisted Officer Kegan.
Bail and Court Date
McPherson was taken to the Caribou Police Department before being transported to The Aroostook County Jail. His bail was set at $40,000 cash. A court date is set for May 4.
- ALSO READ: Guns & Drugs Seized + 3 People from Maine Arrested after Traffic Stop
- MORE NEWS: Two People Killed When Van Crashes into Madawaska Home