Caribou Girls Route Washington Academy; Recap and Scoring

A mid-afternoon game in Caribou to close the season

The Caribou girls had a quick turnaround on Thursday afternoon as they hosted Washington Academy, less than 24 hours after a home loss to rival Presque Isle. This is the final game of the regular season for both teams before the preliminary round early next week. A special thank you to Troy Barnes for delivering us the scoring all season long from Caribou.

Caribou came in with a record of 8-9 and WA held a record of 8-8. Caribou was sitting in 9th place in Class B North and WA was in 10th, but the discrepancy in heal points would mean this game would not affect the standings.

1st Quarter

Madelynn Deprey has established herself as one of the top players in Class B and she is just a freshman. She continued to lead the way for Caribou scoring 6 points in the first quarter to get the Vikings off to a hot start. Her co-freshman Abby Leahy scored 4 points and gritty guard Selena Savage drilled a three-point field goal for Caribou. Kate Taylor scored 5 points in the quarter for WA with Raenah Reynolds adding 3 points. Caribou ended the quarter with a 13-10 lead.

Jeff Clockedile Abby Leahy of Caribou from 2-9-22 Jeff Clockedile loading...

2nd Quarter

The WA defense focused on Deprey and she allowed her teammates to take over on offense with Leahy scoring 7 points in the second quarter. Amelia Godin made a three-point field goal and scored 5 points for the Vikings with Savage and Ainsley Caron each making a three-point shot in the quarter. Caribou's defense smothered WA, holding them to just 4 points in the quarter. Caribou took a 31-14 lead going into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Caribou made offensive adjustments and Deprey got loose and scored 9 points in the third quarter to help the Vikings maintain their lead. Savage and Leahy each scored 4 points apiece in the third quarter for Caribou. Reynolds scored 8 points in the quarter for WA and Kelci Williams added 4 points for the Raiders. After three quarters of play the Vikings led 48-31.

4th Quarter

Caribou closed out WA in the fourth quarter, led by Deprey's 6 points on (2) three-point field goals. The freshman finished with a game-high of 21 points. Abby Leahy made a fourth quarter free-throw and totaled 16 points, while Selena Savage had 3 points in the fourth and finished with 13 points on the afternoon. Brianna Levesque added two foul shots with Godwin adding 3 points to finish the game with 8 points. Reynolds led WA with 18 points in the final game of the season, and Caribou picked up a convincing 63-42 win.

Up Next:

When the heal points are finalized, we will post the details of the preliminary matchups.