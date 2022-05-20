Early Morning Crash in Hamlin, Maine

A single-vehicle crash in Hamlin, Maine around 12:10 a.m. Friday morning, May 20, 2022 sent the driver to Cary Medical Center in Caribou with no serious injuries reported.

“Car Showing Signs of Smoke”

The Van Buren Fire Department and other agencies responded to the scene at 148 Hamlin Road with a report of a “possible entrapment and car showing signs of smoke.” First responders said the driver escaped with no serious injuries.

Driver Helped Out of the Vehicle

The Van Buren Fire Department thanked “James O’Hare for risking his own life with down wires and helping the driver get out of the vehicle.”

Damaged Utility Pole and Electrical Wires

In the collision, the car cracked a utility pole and took out sections of the primary electrical wires. The fuse link was tripped and a few houses lost power, according to the Van Buren Fire Fire Department. A guardrail was also damaged near the scene. Officials said to use caution when traveling near the area.

Assisting at the Scene of the Crash

Multiple agencies and departments assisted, including the Van Buren Fire and Ambulance, the Maine State Police, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Van Buren Light and Power and Caldwell’s Towing.

