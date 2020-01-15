17-Year-Old Driver from Van Buren in Rollover Accident

Police said 17-year-old Noah Pelletier from Van Buren lost control of his vehicle Tuesday night in Hamlin, and rolled over after swerving to avoid a large chunk of ice.

The accident happened around 10:55 p.m. at 556 Hamlin Rd. Police said Pelletier lost control of his vehicle and started to skid. He swerved into the southbound lane, back into the northbound lane, and into a snowbank.

When Pelletier hit the snowbank, the front of his 1998 Toyota Corolla was angled. The momentum caused the vehicle to rollover where it came to rest on the driver side.

He was able to open the passenger side door and exit the vehicle himself, said police, and went to a neighbor’s house to report the crash.

Van Buren Ambulance evaluated Pelletier. He was transported to Cary Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Caldwell’s Towing.